FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Early morning scattered showers; cold front on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A sharp cold front is moving through this morning, bringing a broken line of scattered showers. We’re not expecting any watches or warnings, nor anything strong to severe. In fact, the rain will move in and out of the area quickly this morning, between 6 a.m. through midmorning.
Rain chances start at 50% early, then drop to close to zero by afternoon. It’ll be cooler and drier behind the cold front, with highs Sunday only reaching the low to mid 70s, a stark contrast to the mid 80s we had yesterday.
We should even get some sun mixed in later today, so keep your Sunday plans.
We’ll notice a much cooler night, with forecast lows dropping to the mid 40s by daybreak Monday.
Monday morning you will definitely want the jacket. Monday is looking mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, and a 20% chance of showers Monday night.
Highs will be in the 70s most of the week, with the exception of Thursday and Friday, behind our next big cold front, which will arrive Wednesday.
That could be our best chance for showers and storms in the forecast.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.