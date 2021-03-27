Zion’s 39 points not enough, Nuggets beat Pelicans 113-108

Pelicans: Williamson reached 21 points on a driving left-handed floater off the glass early in the third quarter, giving him 22 straight games with at least 20 points, building on his NBA record for the most such games in a row for a player under 21 years old. ... Williamson has reached 30 points 11 times this season. .. Ingram finished with 13 points. ... Jaxson Hayes nullified his own reverse alley-oop dunk in the first half when he caused the rim to snap back up in a way that caused the net to flip the ball back out of the hoop. ... Shot 50% (39 of 78) overall and 41.4% (12 of 29) from deep. ... Turned the ball over 15 times, leading to 23 Denver points.