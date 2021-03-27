No. 11 LSU comeback against No. 5 Florida falls short

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The No. 11 ranked LSU Tigers comeback against the No. 5 ranked Florida Gators falls short as the Gators takes the series over the Tigers with a 7-4 win.
Florida (23-4, 7-1 SEC) jumped out to an early on the Tigers (18-10, 4-4 SEC) in the bottom of the first inning as the Gators got two 2-run home runs to a 4-0 lead after the first.
The Gators looked like they were going to run away with things as they added two more runs in the bottom of the second and third innings to take a 6-0 lead.
LSU would finally get things going in the top of the fourth inning as Taylor Pleasants started things off with a single to center and Amanda Doyle would follow with a single of her own to right. Georgia Clark would hit a RBI ground out to make it 6-1.
After a Raeleen Gutierrez walk Ciara Briggs would single to load the bases. Shelbi Sunseri would hit a two-run double to make it 6-3 and Danieca Coffey would get an RBI single to make it 6-4.
The Gators would add another run in the bottom of the fifth inning off an RBI double from Julia Cottrill to make it 7-4.
LSU and Florida will play the third game on Sunday, March 28 with first pitch scheduled for 10 a.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.