No. 5 Florida shuts out No. 11 LSU 5-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The No. 5 ranked Florida Gators got a gem from their star pitcher Elizabeth Hightower who shut out the No. 11 ranked LSU Tigers 5-0.
Hightower (11-1) threw seven shut out innings, allowing three hits, striking out two and got her eleventh win of the season.
The Gators (22-3, 6-1 SEC) big inning game in the bottom of the sixth inning when Julia Cottrill launched a three-run home run to left field to give Florida a 5-0 lead.
Shelbi Sunseri (5-3) got the start in the circle for the Tigers (18-9, 4-3 SEC) and took her third loss on the season. Sunseri pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and five runs.
LSU will look to even the series with the Gators on Saturday, March 27, first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
