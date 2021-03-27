Large heroin distribution operation in EBR parish busted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday, March 27, EBRSO Narcotics executed two search warrants in reference to a large heroin/fentanyl distribution being operated in East Baton Rouge parish.
According to EBRSO, 40 pounds of heroin, 2.4 pounds of Fentanyl, over 1, 000 pressed heroin pills, 4.8 pounds of suspected synthetic cutting agents, hydraulic Kilo heroin press were seized from the locations.
EBRSO officials say , the warrants resulted in the arrest of Michael Anthony James, 49, for possession with intent to distribute schedule. I (Fentanyl) and possession with intent to distribute schedule I (Heroin)
This seizure comes on the heels of an EBRSO Narcotics’ seizure of more than $1.5 million in cash, Heroin and Fentanyl this past week.
“I’m so proud and grateful for all the work these investigators have put in to not only remove dangerous criminals from the streets of our community, but also weapons and a massive amount of dangerous and often lethal drugs,” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “So many of our community’s violent crimes, homicides and overdoses are linked to the distribution of drugs such as these. Our agency, particularly our Narcotics Division, is working tirelessly to eradicate these operations.”
This seizure comes on the heels of an EBRSO Narcotics’ seizure of more than $1.5 million in cash, Heroin and Fentanyl this past week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.