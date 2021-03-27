Former Zachary High QB scores 6 total TD’s in Nicholls State win over UIW

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - Former Zachary High School quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. had a career day offensively as the No. 17 ranked Colonels dominated the No. 13 ranked Cardinals 75-45. Scott accounted for six total touchdowns and had 345 yards of total offense in the win.
Scott threw for a career high five passing touchdowns in the win over Incarnate Word (3-1, 3-1 SLC) with four of them coming in the first half as the Colonels (4-1, 3-1 SLC) led 55-24 at the half. Scott also had a 19-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
The Colonels had a total of 614 yards of total offense with 350 yards coming on the ground, John Carrington III led the way with 135 yards rushing and two scores.
Nicholls State got the scoring started in the first quarter as Scott connected with Dontaze Costly for the 22-yard touchdown and the Colonels took a 7-0 lead.
Incarnate Word would answer Nicholls State with a 4-yard touchdown pass as Cameron Ward found Mark Sullivan for the score to make it 7-7, but the Colonels would quickly retake the lead as Scott found Costly again this time for a 48-yard touchdown strike to give them a 14-7 lead.
The Cardinals would not go away quietly as they tied the game at 14 in the first quarter as Ward connected with Kevin Brown for the 22-yard touchdown pass.
Late in the first quarter Carrington would score from 7-yards out to give the Colonels a 20-14 lead after the first. The Cardinals would cut the lead to three with a 26-yard field goal.
The ensuing kickoff Costly would make the Cardinals pay as he took the return to the house from 90-yards out to give Nicholls State a 27-17 lead.
Ward and the Cardinals would march down the field and Robert Farrel would score on a 6-yard touchdown catch to make it 27-24.
Scott would find the end zone from 19-yards out to give the Colonels a 34-24 lead and then Nicholls State would extend their lead to 41-24 on a Carrington 14-yard touchdown his second of the game.
The Colonels would find the end zone two more times before the end of the first half on as Scott found Al’Dontr Davis ona 11-yard score to make it 48-24. Then Scott would hook up with KJ Franklin for a 16-yarder to make it 55-24 at the break.
Nicholls State would start the scoring again with a two yard touchdown from Ronnie Jackson to make it 62-24 and the Colonels would add three more on a 31-yard field goal to make it 65-24 in the third quarter. They would take on three more on a 27-yard field goal to make it 68-24.
The Colonels last touchdown came on a Scott to Dai’Jean Dixon three yard score to make it 75-45. The touchdown catch for Dixon was his 25th career score setting a new school record.
