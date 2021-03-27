FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, warm and breezy with a slight chance of rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This weekend is starting out on the dreary side with areas of fog and cloudy skies.
There is a dense fog advisory in effect for parts of the viewing area, excluding Baton Rouge, until 9 a.m.
Otherwise, today will be cloudy, warm, and breezy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.
Highs today will be quite warm even with the lack of sun, getting up to the mid 80s as a warm front moves through.
Sunday will not be great, as we’ll have a 60% chance of showers, a few storms, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
At this time, we are not anticipating any severe weather.
Keep the rain gear handy this week, with rain chances Monday through Wednesday, then drying and clearing Thursday.
Next weekend, the weather looks good for Easter.
