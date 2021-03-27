FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, warm and breezy with a slight chance of rain

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, warm and breezy with a slight chance of rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 27 (Source: WAFB)
By Jared Silverman | March 27, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 6:08 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This weekend is starting out on the dreary side with areas of fog and cloudy skies.

There is a dense fog advisory in effect for parts of the viewing area, excluding Baton Rouge, until 9 a.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 27 (Source: WAFB)

Otherwise, today will be cloudy, warm, and breezy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Highs today will be quite warm even with the lack of sun, getting up to the mid 80s as a warm front moves through.

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP

Sunday will not be great, as we’ll have a 60% chance of showers, a few storms, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 27 (Source: WAFB)

At this time, we are not anticipating any severe weather.

Keep the rain gear handy this week, with rain chances Monday through Wednesday, then drying and clearing Thursday.

Next weekend, the weather looks good for Easter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.