BRPD investigating three separate shootings, EMS confirms two dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are investigating three separate shootings that left at least two people dead on Saturday afternoon.
EMS officials say that one person was pronounced deceased on scene and one person was transported from a shooting that occurred on North Foster Drive.
According to EMS, one person was pronounced dead on N. 38th Drive and one person was transported to a local hospital. The condition is unknown at this time.
EMS officials also say, one person has been transported from a shooting that happened on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
It is unknown if the shootings are related.
Details are limited at this time.
If you have information on these shooting incidents, please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 344-STOP.
