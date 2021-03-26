Talks of gun control causing increase in gun sales

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - National conversations about gun control, a topic that causes many Americans fear that their constitutional rights may be in jeopardy, are causing many to buy more guns and ammo.
The talk of gun control always starts after mass shootings like the ones that have happened recently in Boulder, Co. and Atlanta, Ga. And in the latest from Washington, President Joe Biden pushed for more gun control.
“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour to take common sense steps to save the lives in the future. And to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act. We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country,” said Biden.
Though, the other side of the argument is concerned that legislators aren’t focusing enough on the people behind the gun itself.
“Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” said gunsmith Earl Gothreaux.
Gothreaux and his wife own and operate a local shooting range, Hunters Supply & Pistol Range. He says that this topic actually increases gun sales.
“It’s the perception of the public that what might be taken away, they’re going to try to buy as much as they can. The subsequent effect of that is no ammo on the shelves and no guns on the shelves.”
This gunsmith stresses that the biggest problem surrounding gun begins with “education, education, education.”
One of the first steps to gun education is gun safety, and you can do that by taking a gun safety class locally.
“The more educated you are in the safeties of a gun, the more careful you’re going to be. And accidents won’t happen.”
In his gun safety and conceal carry classes, Gothreaux said he teaches people about how much power each gun holds.
“[I try to] get people to understand how dangerous this thing is.”
Two House bills are currently pending which Biden said would close some loopholes in the gun background check system.
“These are bills, that received votes of both Republicans and Democrats in the House. This is not, it should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue,” said Biden.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.