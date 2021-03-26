Southern University will hold a mass vaccination site tomorrow in hopes of getting more people vaccinated in North Baton Rouge

However, not all students are so eager to roll up their sleeves, “Some people don’t feel like the vaccinations are safe, but I just feel like that’s the way to get back to normal lifestyle. So, it just depends on how they ended up going about it,” says Tyler Thomas who is a junior at SU. Thomas says that students are divided when it comes to getting the shot. “Well, we’ve spoken with the student leadership and they are engaged, but you know to be honest with you some of the students are very hesitant to participate. It’s mainly because of the language right, the myths that exist,” says Mr. Alfred Harrell who is the CEO for Southern’s System Foundation.