Southern University will hold a mass vaccination site tomorrow in hopes of getting more people vaccinated in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday, March 27 people from all over the capitol region will line their cars around Southern University’s campus to get their first shot of Moderna. It’s a part of Southern’s campaign “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate!” It’s a message they are hoping will spread beyond the North Baton Rouge community.
It’s been harder to get shots of people living in areas with limited health resources. That’s the case for many people in North Baton Rouge where there are fewer pharmacies and until recently, have had fewer distribution sites. “This is very important to the community as a whole and inside the African American community, we saw the ravages of this disease last year, and it’s still going on. So, it’s important that we seek to get everyone vaccinated, to get everyone educated and comfortable with the vaccine,” says Robyn Merrick who is Southern University’s vice president for external affairs.
For the next few months, Southern University will host mass vaccination sites open to the public, just like they have done with on-campus COVID-19 testing sites. They are inviting anyone who wants to show up even those of you that don’t live in North Baton Rouge. They also want their students to take advantage of the convenience of having access to shots right on campus.
However, not all students are so eager to roll up their sleeves, “Some people don’t feel like the vaccinations are safe, but I just feel like that’s the way to get back to normal lifestyle. So, it just depends on how they ended up going about it,” says Tyler Thomas who is a junior at SU. Thomas says that students are divided when it comes to getting the shot. “Well, we’ve spoken with the student leadership and they are engaged, but you know to be honest with you some of the students are very hesitant to participate. It’s mainly because of the language right, the myths that exist,” says Mr. Alfred Harrell who is the CEO for Southern’s System Foundation.
Southern will be providing educational content to share with the students--through social media and public events--that way they can make their own informed decisions. They hope these resources will build up trust in the North Baton Rouge community, and more will choose to get vaccinated.
Southern will partner with Ochsner, who will be giving out the shots. People can make appointments online, but they are also accepting walk-ins. If you are looking for more information, click here for more information.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.