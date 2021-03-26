Pandemic gives time, inspiration for entrepreneurs to start side businesses in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coronavirus pandemic, which for the U.S. began in early 2020, has resulted in the loss of billions of dollars for many industries and the loss of millions of jobs in the U.S.
Life as we know it has been altered by the virus, whether it be working or going to school from home, avoiding visiting with family or friends, and wearing a mask while out in public.
Many capitalized on the monumental change of American life, which for many meant more free time to organize their homes, pick up new hobbies, or catch up on TV shows they hadn’t gotten around to watching.
However, there are some people who viewed this time as an opportunity to take initiative and started their own side business.
As part of a three-part digital series, WAFB speaks with three new small business owners who started a side business in 2020.
Click the links below to hear their stories.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.