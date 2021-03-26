Pandemic gives time, inspiration for entrepreneurs to start side businesses in Baton Rouge area

WAFB spoke with the owners of three Baton Rouge area small businesses that launched during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. (Source: Provided Photos)
By Nick Gremillion | March 25, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 7:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coronavirus pandemic, which for the U.S. began in early 2020, has resulted in the loss of billions of dollars for many industries and the loss of millions of jobs in the U.S.

Life as we know it has been altered by the virus, whether it be working or going to school from home, avoiding visiting with family or friends, and wearing a mask while out in public.

Many capitalized on the monumental change of American life, which for many meant more free time to organize their homes, pick up new hobbies, or catch up on TV shows they hadn’t gotten around to watching.

However, there are some people who viewed this time as an opportunity to take initiative and started their own side business.

As part of a three-part digital series, WAFB speaks with three new small business owners who started a side business in 2020.

Baton Rouge woman doesn’t let coronavirus stop her from sharing food passion with the world

Hernetta Franklin explains the pandemic began as she was already preparing to start her business and it was not going to prevent her from realizing her dream.
LSU student launches business to help anglers customize their fishing rigs

When the pandemic began Brock Miller says he immediately noticed a huge uptick in activity in boat launches he would normally frequent.
Best friends stay ‘true’ to their construction roots by launching home renovation company

Alonzo Evans and Patrick Richardson now find themselves busy between their regular 9-5 jobs and managing a home renovation company in a red hot real estate market.
