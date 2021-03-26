Ochsner, Southern University pair for mass vaccination event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Baton Rouge and Southern University are pairing together to have a COVID-19 drive-thru mass vaccination event Saturday, March 27.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Southern’s F.G. Clark Activity Center located at 801 Harding Blvd.
Ochsner said they hope to give out 2,000 Moderna vaccines but said appointments need to be made in advance through the Ochsner vaccine call center, (844) 888-2772, or through MyOchsner.
Appointment times are free, open and available to everyone meeting current Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) criteria.
On Saturday, those who are vaccinated will be scheduled automatically to return for their second dose at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Sunday, April 25. Each person inside the vehicle will need their own appointment.
When scheduling with MyOchsner, patients must first choose which vaccine they want before viewing available appointments. To schedule an appointment on Saturday, patients using MyOchsner should select “Moderna” as the vaccine type before selecting the location.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.