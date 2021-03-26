New business in Livingston Parish puts parish council in a frenzy to change old ordinance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new business coming to Florida Boulevard in Denham Springs is causing quite a frenzy with some folks on Facebook in Livingston Parish.
It’s hard to miss the ‘Frenzies adult novelties & gifts’ sign right in front of a building with a liquor store and a daiquiri shop in it.
While the OPEN sign to Frenzies is not lit up yet, the owners of the place want to bring something new to Livingston.
“I wanted to open up a business that COVID wasn’t going to hurt, so we did some research and this industry tripled in sales last year,” said Maegan Williams, co-owner of Frenzies. “So, it wasn’t that we’ve been in this industry. We were just looking for money with our other jobs.”
Best friends Maegan Williams and Kayla Lee, along with their husbands, are set to open Frenzies in a couple of weeks. But little did they know, there’s just a slight issue.
“We were issued permits and I think somebody called the permit office and complained and they were like, ‘Oh wait, we don’t know how y’all slipped through the cracks,’” added Kayla Lee, co-owner of Frenzies.
It has to do with an old law in place from more than 10 years ago in the parish. The law prohibited businesses that may sell obscene materials, like Frenzies, from opening.
But that old law really doesn’t have any merit to stand on, as there’s no law in Louisiana that would stop the business from opening.
So now, the parish council is working to amend the ordinance to create new guidelines so Frenzies and other similar businesses could open in the future.
“Because as our law exists right now, if somebody choose to do something, it’s basically unenforceable at all,” said Garry Talbert, Livingston Parish Council Chairman. “So, what we’re trying to do is create a law where we do have some say.”
They want to come up with ground rules for future similar businesses: such as ages that can enter into a building, not being able to see what’s inside from outside, and how close businesses like this are to a school, church, or maybe even a playground.
“I mean, the people of Watson may not want a strip club to be built around a corner from a church. So, we’re going to try to create some situations that protect people’s sensibilities and define areas where people can open certain types of businesses,” Talbert explained.
It does seem like the community just has one minor issue with Frenzies right now.
“I showed my mom, my 81-year-old mom, that picture (of the Frenzies sign) and I asked my mom, ‘What does this look like?’ and you don’t want to know what she said,” said one resident at the meeting.
Logos can change. However, the ordinance may take some time to adjust. But the ladies who came up with the idea are pushing full-steam ahead to open up shop soon.
“We’ll be the very first one in Livingston Parish,” said Williams and Lee.
Councilman Talbert added Frenzies is free to open up shop. Frenzies is set to open up on April 2.
