Louisiana hosts virtual info sessions on coronavirus emergency rental assistance program

The state program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (H.R. 133). This relief package includes $25 billion for emergency rental assistance, of which $161 million has been allocated to the state to provide assistance in 57 Louisiana parishes. Seven jurisdictions—Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans and St. Tammany parishes—elected to administer their own programs. Renters and landlords of the noted seven parishes cannot apply to the state’s program and are encouraged to contact their local representatives or may visit www.LAStateRent.com to learn more.