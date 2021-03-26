THE INVESTIGATORS: Alleged hazing reported at Southern University, Alpha Phi Alpha chapter suspended while school investigates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokeswoman for Southern University confirms the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. chapter has been suspended after allegations of hazing have surfaced.
A caller reached out to the 9News Investigators saying two students have been sent to the hospital. While the school did not confirm specifics about the case, the spokeswoman did release the following statement confirming the suspension and that a potential hazing incident had been reported to the university.
“Southern University has been made aware of alleged acts of hazing of prospective initiates of the Beta Sigma Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. that may have resulted in two seeking medical treatment. While these allegations are being investigated, the chapter has been placed on suspension by its regional leadership as well as the university.
Southern University administrators have contacted the Southern University Police Department and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as information is obtained. Southern University is committed to providing a supportive educational environment free from hazing, one that promotes its students’ mental and physical well-being, safety, and respect for one’s self and others. Southern University will adhere to all applicable laws.”
No timeline was provided to WAFB as to how soon the investigation would wrap up.
