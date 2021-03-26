FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cooler start with highs topping out in the upper 70s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We finally get a break from our run of active weather today in the wake of a cold front that moved through late Thursday.
However, with the front lurking nearby, clouds may be tough to shake today, especially for those near and south of the interstates. And the boundary will likely retreat northward by this afternoon and evening, resulting in a return of at least small rain chances.
Otherwise, after a somewhat cooler start this morning, look for highs to top out in the upper 70s.
As the warm front lifts northward, muggy conditions will return for the weekend. Saturday morning lows may not get below 70° for many of us and highs are expected to soar into the mid 80s, with a slight chance of showers.
Better rain chances are expected on Sunday as another cold front moves in from the west. At this point, no severe weather is expected and rain amounts look to be modest, but impacts to any outdoor plans you have on Sunday are possible.
Some model differences arise by early next week, with some guidance indicating a drier start to the week, while others show the potential for more rain on Monday.
We have more confidence that another cold front will bring a return of good rain chances from Wednesday into Thursday.
