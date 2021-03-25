LSU receives commitment from 4-star DT Tygee Hill of Edna Karr

Tygee Hill
By Josh Auzenne | March 25, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 3:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has received a commitment from Louisiana native Tygee Hill, a four-star defensive tackle out of Edna Karr in New Orleans, for the class of 2022.

He posted about his decision on social media Wednesday, March 25.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound prospect picked the Tigers over Alabama, Florida, and others.

He is ranked the No. 24 defensive tackle in the US, No. 16 overall prospect in Louisiana, and No. 291 prospect overall in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. CLICK HERE for more.

LSU remains at No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC for its 2022 class, which now consists of 11 commits.

QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas More

OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville

WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman

DT Tygee Hill, 4-star, Edna Karr

OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman

CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana

WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr

OL Lucas Taylor, 4-star, Mobile, AL.

CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.

WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport

CB Marcus Scott, 3-star, The Woodlands, TX.

