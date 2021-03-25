LSU receives commitment from 4-star DT Tygee Hill of Edna Karr

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has received a commitment from Louisiana native Tygee Hill, a four-star defensive tackle out of Edna Karr in New Orleans, for the class of 2022.
He posted about his decision on social media Wednesday, March 25.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound prospect picked the Tigers over Alabama, Florida, and others.
He is ranked the No. 24 defensive tackle in the US, No. 16 overall prospect in Louisiana, and No. 291 prospect overall in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. CLICK HERE for more.
LSU remains at No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC for its 2022 class, which now consists of 11 commits.
QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas More
OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville
WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman
DT Tygee Hill, 4-star, Edna Karr
OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman
CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana
WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr
OL Lucas Taylor, 4-star, Mobile, AL.
CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.
WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport
CB Marcus Scott, 3-star, The Woodlands, TX.
