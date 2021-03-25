LSU suspends Kappa Sigma fraternity over hazing, COVID-19 protocol violations

Kappa Sigma fraternity house on the LSU campus (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | March 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 12:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity is on interim suspension following an investigation into hazing and violations of COVID-19 protocols, like hosting an off-campus party reportedly attended by about 300 people.

A letter sent to the fraternity by the associate dean of students laid out all of the possible violations during the fall semester.

Officials said they learned the fraternity hosted a three-day event in Houston in early November that violated LSU’s policies and COVID-19 rules.

They added there was a complaint that new members were hazed with errand running and sleep deprivation.

The university also stated there was a report of an unapproved event by the fraternity where new members served as bartenders.

The off-campus party mentioned above reportedly happened at the home of a fraternity member.

The letter indicated the fraternity is required to meet with a Student Advocacy and Accountability hearing officer on April 8.

