LSU suspends Kappa Sigma fraternity over hazing, COVID-19 protocol violations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity is on interim suspension following an investigation into hazing and violations of COVID-19 protocols, like hosting an off-campus party reportedly attended by about 300 people.
A letter sent to the fraternity by the associate dean of students laid out all of the possible violations during the fall semester.
Officials said they learned the fraternity hosted a three-day event in Houston in early November that violated LSU’s policies and COVID-19 rules.
They added there was a complaint that new members were hazed with errand running and sleep deprivation.
The university also stated there was a report of an unapproved event by the fraternity where new members served as bartenders.
The off-campus party mentioned above reportedly happened at the home of a fraternity member.
The letter indicated the fraternity is required to meet with a Student Advocacy and Accountability hearing officer on April 8.
