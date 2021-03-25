Knock Knock Children’s Museum registration open for spring, summer camps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re still looking for spring break and summer plans for kids, Knock Knock Children’s Museum is back, and they have tons of camps and activities for them.
They’re still closed because of COVID-19, but they have Spring Break Camp registration open for April 5-9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You’ll able to play, create and explore all Spring Break long.
Space is extremely limited, and scholarships are available.
Knock Knock Children’s Museum is also calling this summer the “Summer of Imagination!” You can imagine being a scientist, a potter, a painter, or even a puppeteer. They are offering three half-day sessions beginning June 1, and seven full-day camps beginning June 14.
