LSU grad asst., former DL Christian LaCouture leaves football program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the LSU football program moves farther into the spring, a member of its coaching staff has left for a new career opportunity.
Graduate assistant Christian LaCouture confirmed on Wednesday, March 24, that he’s excited about a new position in sales with Mockler Beverage in Baton Rouge. He spent the past two seasons in the role.
The Lincoln, Neb. native played defensive tackle and defensive end for the Tigers from 2013-2017 but missed the entire 2016 season after getting injured during camp. He wore No. 18 during his senior season.
In 50 games as a Tiger, he finished with 152 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks.
After going undrafted in 2018, he signed a free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
