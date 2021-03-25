FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry start, scattered thunderstorms expected late morning into afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one more day of potentially active weather before we finally get a break to close out the week.
A mainly dry start this morning will give way to scattered t-storms by late morning into the afternoon.
Not everyone is expected to get wet today, with rain chances running about 60%. However, where storms are able to develop, there is the potential for a few to reach severe limits.
The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for all of the WAFB viewing area today.
Damaging winds are the greatest threat in any stronger storms, but hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.
Some good news is that the Flash Flood Watch has been canceled for all of our area, with the threat of any additional significant heavy rain looking minimal.
The severe weather threat will likely end by late afternoon and any lingering rains should end this evening as a cold front moves through the region.
In its wake, Friday morning starts out a little cooler, with lows in the upper 50s. As the front then stalls in the northern Gulf, some clouds are likely to linger Friday, with a stray shower not out of the question. Highs will top out near 80 degrees.
The boundary will retreat northward on Saturday as a warm front, allowing temperatures to soar into the mid 80s, with a slight chance of showers in the forecast.
Our next cold front then arrives on Sunday with another good chance of showers and a few t-storms.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.