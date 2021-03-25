EBR school leaders to meet on naming new school at University Terrace site Thursday

By WAFB Staff | March 25, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 11:32 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is seeking the public’s help to name a new elementary school during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 25.

The Public Forum and School Name Committee meeting is happening at McKinley High School located at 800 E. McKinley Street beginning at 6 p.m.

Leaders with the school system have confirmed, the committee will discuss potential names for a new facility, that will eventually merge University Terrance Elementary with Buchanan Elementary.

Both buildings will be torn down but only University Terrance will be rebuilt. The Buchanan property will be added to nearby McKinley High.

This meeting comes as education leaders continue to work to rebuild University Terrace Elementary, after voters agreed to set aside millions for the project in 2018.

