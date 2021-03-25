BRPD asking for help locating 18 year old wanted for murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are asking for help locating an 18 year old wanted for murder.
Ashton Hatter, 18, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 190 and is 6 feet tall.
Hatter is wanted on the charges of Attempt Second Degree Murder (4 counts), and Intimidating, Impeding or Injuring Witnesses, according to police.
If you have information on the location the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously, or download the free anonymous P3 App. Remember, you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
