BBB warns of text survey scam about Pfizer COVID vaccine

It sounds easy, but don’t click the link! These survey scams have a variety of tricks. The link may lead to a real survey, which upon completion, prompts you to sign up for a “free trial offer.” Victims reported to BBB Scam Tracker that they entered their credit card information to pay what they thought was a shipping fee. Instead, the scammers billed them many times more and never sent the product. In other versions, the form is actually a phishing scam that requests banking and credit card information.