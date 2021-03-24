YOUR MONEY: Looking to getaway? Frontier offers sale on flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As more Americans get vaccinated more people may feel comfortable traveling.
If you’re looking for a quick and easy getaway now is the time to buy a flight through Frontier Airlines.
Many people may have more flexibility to travel this year because they didn’t use vacation or Paid Time Off to travel last year.
The nearest airport that houses Frontier is the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
Just know, Frontier is a no frills, basic airfare airline.
Right now, the company is offering flash low fares.
If you go to Frontier’s website you will see the deals on the landing page.
The airline is offering one-way flights as low as $14.
The departing and arriving airport, along with the departure date, will already be filled in.
Once you click “Search” you will see the deal.
Remember to be flexible as you search for these cheap flights.
If you want more freedom in choosing your destination, Frontier is offering flights as low as $39.
The fine print says fares are one-way in select markets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and you have to purchase the flight by Thursday, March 25.
If you’re looking to getaway to the West Coast Frontier is offering a $30 one-way flight from New Orleans to Los Angeles on April 17.
The catch is there is a layover in Denver and you will have to pack light unless you want to pay to carry on luggage.
If you’re willing to wait and track flights on a different airline you can always use Google’s Flight Tracker.
There you can set your destinations and a time frame of when you want to go.
You will receive an email when Google detects the cheapest airfare.
