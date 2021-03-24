Winston: ‘I really love Drew Brees, I don’t think he understands’

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - As each day passes and the NFL season draws closer, perhaps it will finally, fully hit us that Drew Brees won’t be lining up behind center for the New Orleans Saints anymore. It’s just been a given for the last 15 seasons.
Now it appears the Saints are ready to give the 27-year-old Jameis Winston a shot. A shot to at least beat out Taysom Hill and be the guy for the black and gold.
Winston recently signed a new one-year deal and the former Florida State Heisman Trophy winner talked a lot about Brees and became emotional about his one season he spent with one of the all-time greats.
“If I had a journal and wrote down everything he did day by day, I’d probably have a New York Times Best Selling Book. I got the chance to witness one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, do him. I got to see what it looked like. I’ve got to chase that same dream he chased and achieved,” Winston said during a Zoom news conference. “That Lombardi Trophy, he doesn’t know how much he means to me and my family.
“I love football, that’s all I’ve done my entire life and someone I look up to that I actually look up could be my teammate, that I could touch and serve him? I’m speechless. That gets me emotional. Because I really love Drew Brees. I don’t think he understands.”
