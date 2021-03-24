Winston: ‘I really love Drew Brees, I don’t think he understands’

“If I had a journal and wrote down everything he did day by day, I’d probably have a New York Times Best Selling Book. I got the chance to witness one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, do him. I got to see what it looked like. I’ve got to chase that same dream he chased and achieved,” Winston said during a Zoom news conference. “That Lombardi Trophy, he doesn’t know how much he means to me and my family.