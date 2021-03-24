St. Amant woman killed in three-vehicle crash

According to the investigation 17-year-old, Brant Cedotal of St. Amant was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 2004 Dodge pick-up. At the same time, Main was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. For reasons still under investigation, Cedotal crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Dodge striking the Chevrolet head-on. After being struck by the Dodge, the Chevrolet was subsequently struck by a 2020 GMC Sierra, which was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22.