St. Amant woman killed in three-vehicle crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A St. Amant woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash according to Louisiana State Police. The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23.
The victim of the crash was 55-year-old Kimberly Main of St. Amant.
According to the investigation 17-year-old, Brant Cedotal of St. Amant was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 2004 Dodge pick-up. At the same time, Main was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. For reasons still under investigation, Cedotal crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Dodge striking the Chevrolet head-on. After being struck by the Dodge, the Chevrolet was subsequently struck by a 2020 GMC Sierra, which was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22.
Cedotal and the driver of the GMC were properly restrained and were not injured. Main was also properly restrained; however, she sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
Toxicology samples were taken from all those involved in the accident.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.