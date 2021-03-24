Possible lodging expense reimbursement for winter storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Were you displaced from your home during the winter storms in February?
FEMA may be able to reimburse expenses under the federal disaster declaration for those who checked in to a hotel and incurred expenses not covered by their insurance policy.
It’s called the Lodging Expense Reimbursement (LER) program. You may qualify if meet these requirements:
- Applicants may be eligible for LER during the time in a disaster that a primary residence is uninhabitable because of damage, lack of utilities, or inaccessibility.
- LER reimburses the actual costs applicants incurred if they were displaced from their homes for a short time due to utility outages. FEMA requires applicants to submit receipts for lodging.
- Covered costs must have occurred on dates the residence was inaccessible or had an extended utility outage. The period for expenses began Feb. 11 and ended Feb. 28.
- These policy changes will not affect eligibility for other forms of FEMA assistance that do not require an inspection.
- All other policy criteria remain unchanged. Applicants whose homes remain inaccessible or who incurred disaster-caused damage or had to shut off water supplies due to burst pipes or other complications will continue to be considered for eligible forms of FEMA Housing Assistance.
For the latest information on the winter storm, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4590.
