Phase 1 work to begin on University Lakes project

Consultants will conduct due diligence in and around the lakes as Phase 1 of the project gets underway. Phase 1 begins with bathymetric and stump identification surveys, geotechnical borings and sediment sampling; continues with a more detailed design of recommendations from the 2016 master plan; and concludes with construction to deepen and reshape four of the six lakes (City Park Lake, Eerie Lake, Campus Lake and College Lake) and construction of new paths and lighting around City Park Lake.