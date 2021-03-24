Pair of LSU gymnasts win top SEC honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pair of LSU gymnasts have earned top honors from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) voted by the head coaches in the league announced on Wednesday, March 24.
Haleigh Bryant was named SEC Freshman of the Year and Kiya Johnson was named SEC Specialist of the Year. Bryant joins April Burkholder and Johnson as the only three LSU gymnasts to win Freshman of the Year honors.
Johnson joins Ashleigh Gnat and Lloimincia Hall as the only Tigers to win Specialist of the Year, Gnat won the award in 2016 and 2017 and Hall won the award in 2015.
“We are so excited for both Haleigh and Kiya to be recognized at this level,” head coach Jay Clark said. “It is a tremendous accomplishment for our program and a glimpse of what is on the horizon for us all. We have a team full of great gymnasts and are proud of each and every one of them.”
The SEC also named Bryant, Johnson, Elena Arenas and Alyona Shchennikova as All-SEC performers. Arenas and Bryant were also named to the SEC All Freshman team. Arenas earned the vault title with a 9.95 on her Yurcheno Full and Shchennikova finished second overall on vault with her 9.925.
Bryant became the seventh LSU freshman to win an SEC title when she won a share of the vault title at the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championships with a 9.95. She finished the season third nationally on vault with a 9.956 (NQS) and ninth in the all-around with a 39.594 (NQS) the highest ranking by any freshman in the SEC.
She was also named the SEC Freshman of the Week six times and Gymnast of the Week once.
Johnson earned a perfect 10.0 in her postseason debut in route to capturing the floor exercise title at the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship. She became just the tenth gymnast in SEC history to win the floor exercise with her perfect 10.0. Johnson joined Gnat in 2017 and Sarah Finnegan in 2019 as the only gymnast to score a 10 at the SEC meet on the floor in the past five years.
2021 SEC Gymnastics Awards
- Gymnast of the Year: Luisa Blanco Alabama
- Co-Event Specialists of the Year: Derrian Gobourne Auburn and Kiya Johnson LSU
- Freshman of the Year: Haleigh Bryant LSU
- Coach of the Year: Jenny Rowland Florida
All-SEC
- Shania Adams, Alabama
- Luisa Blanco, Alabama
- Makarri Doggette, Alabama
- Lexi Graber, Alabama
- Shallon Olsen, Alabama
- Kaylee Quinn, Alabama
- Sophia Carter. Arkansas
- Derrian Gobourne, Auburn
- Cassie Stevens, Auburn
- Drew Watson, Auburn
- Alyssa Baumann, Florida
- Leah Clapper, Florida
- Ellie Lazzari, Florida
- Megan Skaggs, Florida
- Josie Angeny, Kentucky
- Bailey Bunn, Kentucky
- Anna Haigis, Kentucky
- Arianna Patterson, Kentucky
- Raena Worley, Kentucky
- Elena Arenas, LSU
- Haleigh Bryant, LSU
- Kiya Johnson, LSU
- Alyona Shchennikova, LSU
- Sienna Schreiber, Missouri
All-Freshman
- Shania Adams. Alabama
- Ellie Lazzari, Florida
- Bailey Bunn, Kentucky
- Elena Arenas, LSU
- Haleigh Bryant, LSU
- Amaya Marshall, Missouri
