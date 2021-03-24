No. 11 LSU prepares to travel to No. 5 Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Half of No. 11 LSU’s softball games so far this season have been against ranked opponents and the percentage goes up this weekend when the Tigers travel to No. 5 Florida.
Head coach Beth Torina is now in her 10th season with LSU but she’ll still hear plenty about those four years she pitched for the Gators in the late 90s.
The Tigers are coming off of a 2-1 series win over Texas A&M last week at home in Tiger Park.
LSU and Florida will start at 5 p.m. Friday and then at 4 p.m. for the Saturday game. Sunday, it’s an early 10 a.m. start from Gainesville.
At the plate, LSU is hitting .268 on the year and averaging 5.35 runs per game. Aliyah Andrews leads the team with a .369 mark and is 16-of-17 in stolen bases. Taylor Pleasants is second on the team at the plate among everyday starters with a .316 batting average to go along with 24 RBI and 10 extra-base hits. Amanda Doyle leads the team with 25 RBI and 10 extra-base hits, including a team-leading seven home runs.
Pitching wise Shelbi Sunseri leads the team with a 1.01 ERA and has a 5-2 record. She owns 41 strikeouts in 48.1 innings of work. Ali Kilponen leads the team with 52 strikeouts in 47.2 innings.
Head coach Beth Torina‘s first opportunity to collect her 400th win at the helm of the Tigers comes on Friday night against her alma mater. Torina is 399-166 in her 10thseason in the Purple & Gold.
The Gators are coming off a road series SEC sweep at Mississippi State over the weekend and a road loss at UCF on Wednesday evening, 8-6. Against the Bulldogs, Florida picked up three shutouts, 1-0 on Friday, 10-0 on Saturday and 8-0 on Sunday.
LSU leads the all-time series with the Gators, 35-32. In their last series meeting in 2019, the Tigers claimed the series 2-1 at Tiger Park. The last time these two met in Gainesville, Florida took the series 2-1.
