No. 11 LSU prepares to travel to No. 5 Florida

At the plate, LSU is hitting .268 on the year and averaging 5.35 runs per game. Aliyah Andrews leads the team with a .369 mark and is 16-of-17 in stolen bases. Taylor Pleasants is second on the team at the plate among everyday starters with a .316 batting average to go along with 24 RBI and 10 extra-base hits. Amanda Doyle leads the team with 25 RBI and 10 extra-base hits, including a team-leading seven home runs.