LSU prepares to travel to Tennessee

“It’s a double-edged sword, Jacques,” said Mainieri. “If he strikes out more batters, it’s going to cause him to throw more pitches, which will mean he can’t pitch as deep into the game. I thought Jaden pitched really great baseball. He didn’t strike out a lot of batters but if he did, he would’ve only given us, say six innings. And then, we really would’ve had to lean on the bullpen. And with us behind in the game and with us not showing much offense, it would’ve been a tough call going to premier guys out of the bullpen. And if we would’ve done that, you end up losing 2-0 and use your best guys on Friday night.”