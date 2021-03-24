Louisiana Supreme Court OK’s defamation case against state

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “I think the audit as a whole is garbage, I’m definitely considering my legal options. I think it’s defamatory and I think it’s a personal attack,” said David LaCerte in an interview back in 2017.
LaCerte made those comments back in 20-17 after then legislative auditor Daryl Purpera and inspector general Stephen Street issued an audit. The audit accused LaCerte of giving a state contract to a classmate, mismanaging funds, and of illegal travel practices.
“‘I’m very disappointed in the audit, I don’t think it’s fair to the department, I don’t think it’s fair to myself, I think it’s pretty slanderous, and I think it’s pretty lazy work on behalf of the investigators associated with the auditor’s report,” said LaCerte.
The legislative auditor had this to say about LaCerte’s claims in 2017.
“I understand why he might say that, and I understand why he might not agree with the report. if I were on his side of this equation, I’d probably be embarrassed by the report,” said Purpera.
Yesterday, the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling saying LaCerte can sue both the legislative auditor and inspector general for defamation.
“And Mr. LaCerte finally is gonna have the opportunity to clear his name,” said LaCerte’s attorney Jill Craft.
Craft says the allegations made against her client are part of a witch hunt with the sole intention of destroying his reputation.
“This has been a tough journey. I mean the state had, I don’t even know how many, 10 lawyers or something ridiculous. Um, but they sued him for their attorney’s fees and that one motion, they got a judgement against him for $130,000 plus, they seized his house...and as it turns out they lose,” said Craft.
She claims everything that the audit accused Mr. LaCerte of doing, could easily be debunked with a simple google search.
“And so, my question is, when they published this information about David and they knew it was false, at what point did the legislative auditor and the inspector general think it was a good idea to continue going after this man and to take everything he has,” said Craft.
