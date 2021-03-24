LEAP Testing nears, educators concerned students have fallen behind over last year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Schools were some of the first in the state to bring students back into the classroom, even then, Superintendent Joe Murphy said there is likely a gap between where students are today and where they should be.
Louisiana has not held LEAP testing in almost two years. Last year it was cancelled due to the pandemic and schools being forced to close. Over the subsequent months, students were forced to either quarantine at home or learn virtually. Educators worry the instruction during those times was not up to par with in-classroom learning.
“Will there be some regression here, certainly,” Murphy said. “We missed from last march 13th all the way to the end of the year. We started this year, it was very rough on us in the first semester but we managed to pull through that, we managed to get our kids back on campus.”
State leaders will not have a full picture of how big the game in learning is until the LEAP Testing results are back though.
Since it is expected those results will not be favorable, state leaders have prepared to mitigate impacts on schools. Cade Brumley, the state superintendent said teachers nor schools will face punishments, saying testing this year is more of a way to figure out where students stand.
“It’s going to tell us where they are in different grade levels, in different subject levels, it’s going to point to strengths and deficits and with that information then we can make instructional decisions,” Brumley said.
Depending on how big those gaps are will determine what the next year is like for students in the classroom.
“Do I expect to make up every learning gap first quarter of next year, probably not,” Murphy said. “Maybe it’ll take us another year to measure those gaps and get that.”
