Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s coronavirus response Wednesday

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s coronavirus response Wednesday
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Source: James DeGraauw/WAFB-TV)
By Nick Gremillion | March 24, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 3:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 about the state’s continued response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is opening vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is opening vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older. (Source: WAFB)

Last week, Gov. Edwards announced all essential workers in Louisiana would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 22.

RELATED: US outlook improving as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

He also indicated eventually the state would open up vaccine eligibility to all adults. It is unclear when exactly the vaccine eligibility will be expanded to accommodate all of the adults in Louisiana.

States expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility ahead of Biden's May 1 goal

The governor will also likely comment on Attorney General Jeff Landry’s lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration on its moratorium of new developments of oil and gas wells on federal lands and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

COVID: Record-breaking travel amid variant fears

Attorneys General from 13 other states including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia, joined the lawsuit Wednesday morning.

RELATED: AG Jeff Landry holds news conference on lawsuit against Biden administration

It is unclear if the governor will comment on the recent development in the fallout over LSU’s violations of Title IX and mishandling of sexual assault cases on its campus, according to a report by a third-party law firm.

F. King Alexander out at Oregon State amid probe into his handling of how sexual misconduct allegations were handled at LSU

Former LSU president F. King Alexander, who was at LSU during when the mishandling of cases occurred, resigned as president from Oregon State University (OSU) Tuesday, March 24 amid scrutiny over his leadership at LSU from the OSU board of trustees and the OSU community.

The news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. It will be live-streamed in this story and on the websites of WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, and KSLA-TV in Shreveport.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.