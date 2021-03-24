FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms still expected in the Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the vast majority of the WAFB viewing area through Thursday. The good news is that our latest guidance has trended toward a somewhat lower flood threat going forward.
However, given the heavy rains that impacted many areas on Tuesday, we’ll need to monitor any additional heavy downpours that may develop today and tomorrow.
Today’s rains should be less widespread and not as long in duration, but rain chances will still be on the order of 60% to 70%. Look for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms through the course of the day, with highs topping out in the mid 70s.
Scattered rains this evening should diminish overnight as a warm front lifts to our north. It should also be noted that the Storm Prediction Center once again has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted area-wide on Wednesday.
Thursday starts out mainly dry, but showers and thunderstorms become likely by the afternoon as our next cold front approaches from the west. Again on Thursday, rains won’t be as widespread or as long in duration as what we experienced on Tuesday, but the potential for a few strong to severe storms will be a little higher.
The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather posted area-wide. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats in any stronger storms, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Drier weather finally arrives Thursday night as the front moves to our east and it looks as though most of Friday will be dry. However, a chance for rain returns this weekend as the boundary lifts back to the north as a warm front and yet another cold front approaches on Sunday. In the wake of Sunday’s front, next week starts out drier and a little cooler.
