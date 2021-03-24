BRPD set to receive another 3% pay raise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council approved another 3% pay raise for officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday, March 24.
“Chief Murphy Paul and his team have worked to implement the recommendations identified by public safety experts in the management study of the Baton Rouge Police Department,” said Weston Broome in a provided statement. “I am proud to say that these efforts will allow us to provide pay increases. I remain committed to supporting our officers with adequate pay, equipment, and the modern technology needed to carry out their mission to serve and protect the residents of Baton Rouge.”
The mayor-president said the raises will initially be paid for through a $2 million allocation from the state and then through efficiency changes within the department. She added officers with the Baton Rouge City Constable’s Office and Baton Rouge Metro Airport will receive a 6% pay increase.
