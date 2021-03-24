BR EMS expanding force, pushing for EMTs and paramedics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish EMS is now pushing to help recruit people to get trained as EMTs and paramedics.
EMS Medical Director Dr. Dan Godbee said it’s a major jump in the world of EMS. It’s been a long time since they’ve expanded their force.
They’re going to have 16 new ambulances rolling in around July and need people to fill them. They’re looking for qualified EMTs and paramedics to apply for jobs that will be opening very soon.
You must be a nationally registered and state-certified EMT or paramedic before applying.
For more on employment information and benefits, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.