Will a fourth vaccine soon be available in the fight against COVID-19?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a recent study done here in the U.S., the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca showed their vaccine would be another effective tool towards combating COVID-19.
But with reports of outdated information being used in that study, people might be hesitant to trust it. However, experts are saying those test results remain promising.
As the battle against the coronavirus wages on, another potential weapon could be added to our arsenal. A new vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca is showing promising results.
In a clinical trial done mostly in the United States with 32,000 volunteers, AstraZeneca was 79% effective against symptomatic disease and 100% percent against severe disease and hospitalizations. It might also be the answer to getting kids vaccinated.
“The good news is that also there was comparable efficacy across ethnicity and age”, said Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anothony Fauci in an interview recently.
But earlier this month, the vaccine sparked controversy on the other side of the globe with several European countries temporarily halting its rollout due to multiple reports of blood clotting in patients after getting their shots. But it was recently concluded by the European medicines agency that the vaccine is safe and effective and not associated with an increase in overall risk of blood clots. After the vaccine’s latest trial, Dr. Anothony Fauci agreed.
“The vaccine was well-tolerated, and that data and safety monitoring board identified no specific safety concerns related to the vaccine”, said Dr. Fauci.
But it was reported that AstraZeneca may have used “outdated information” before boasting about its effectiveness in an effort to raise confidence in the already unsettled public in Europe. Today in response the company said it’s “working on more up-to-date information and that the more recent findings are consistent with the earlier ones”. It promised an update within the next 48 hours.
“During this trial here, there was no indication at all... the FDA is going to very, very carefully go over all of these data, there will be an application for a EUA, and I can tell you that you can rest assure that the FDA will put a great deal of scrutiny in every aspect of these data”, Fauci explained.
The vaccine can be stored, transported, and handled at refrigerator temperatures for at least six months. At least 70 countries have already given emergency use authorization and that includes the World Health Organization.
