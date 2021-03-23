Southern football at Jackson State to be on ESPN

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University Jags at Jackson State will be featured on ESPN according to Southern University.
The game against JSU will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their talents to a national television audience as well as the Southwestern Athletic Conference, so fans can see the pageantry of HBCU football,” said SU Director of Athletics Roman Banks. “We are very excited for our student-athletes, coaches, fans, and alumni.”
