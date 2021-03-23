Pepper-seared lamb chops with strawberry glaze

Evenly coat both sides of lamb chops with crushed peppercorns. In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Dust chops in seasoned flour, shaking to remove excess. Working in batches, sauté chops in hot oil until golden brown on both sides then remove. Set aside and keep warm. In the same pan, add green onions, minced garlic, mushrooms and thyme then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Remove pan from burner and add strawberry wine. NOTE: Be careful as alcohol will ignite and burn a few minutes. Add sliced strawberries, strawberry jam and demi-glace. Season to taste using salt, cracked black pepper and granulated garlic. Swirl skillet above burner until jam and demi-glace are blended. Bring to a rolling boil and reduce sauce until slightly thickened. Return chops to pan and continue cooking 2–3 minutes. Serve with sauce.