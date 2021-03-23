New Orleans red beans, rice and sausage pizza

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Red Beans, Rice and Sausage has become a Louisiana tradition. Today, we will celebrate this beloved dish with this fun pizza variation using Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Red Beans and Savoie’s Sausage.
Prep Time: 2½ Hours
Yields: 8 Servings
Ingredients for Red Beans and Rice:
1 (1-pound) bag Camellia® Red Kidney Beans
1½ cups Cajun Country® Rice
½ pound Savoie’s® Sausage, diced
1 tbsp olive oil
1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
½ cup chopped celery
1 large green bell pepper, cored and chopped
½ cup chopped green onions
2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
salt and black pepper to taste
red pepper flakes to taste
Method for Red Beans and Rice:
In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onion, celery, bell pepper, green onions and garlic until onions are translucent. Add sausage and red beans. Cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add enough water to cover the beans and season with salt and peppers. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook 2 hours or until beans are tender. In a separate pot, combine rice with 3 cups water. Season to taste with salt. Simmer 20 minutes or until cooked.
Ingredients for Crust:
1 (8-oz) package sweet corn bread mix
⅔ cup all-purpose flour
⅔ cup water
2 tbsps olive oil
Method for Crust:
Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients for crust. Mix well. NOTE: The dough will be wet; you will not be able to roll it. Press dough onto a lightly greased pizza pan. Bake 10–14 minutes.
Ingredients for Pizza Assembly:
½ pound Savoie’s® Sausage, (¼-inch) sliced
2 tbsps all-purpose flour
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp chopped parsley
