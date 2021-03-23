New Orleans red beans, rice and sausage pizza

In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onion, celery, bell pepper, green onions and garlic until onions are translucent. Add sausage and red beans. Cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add enough water to cover the beans and season with salt and peppers. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook 2 hours or until beans are tender. In a separate pot, combine rice with 3 cups water. Season to taste with salt. Simmer 20 minutes or until cooked.