New Orleans red beans, rice and sausage pizza

New Orleans red beans, rice and sausage pizza
By Chef John Folse | March 23, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 9:04 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Red Beans, Rice and Sausage has become a Louisiana tradition. Today, we will celebrate this beloved dish with this fun pizza variation using Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Red Beans and Savoie’s Sausage.

Prep Time: 2½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients for Red Beans and Rice:

1 (1-pound) bag Camellia® Red Kidney Beans

1½ cups Cajun Country® Rice

½ pound Savoie’s® Sausage, diced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, peeled and chopped

½ cup chopped celery

1 large green bell pepper, cored and chopped

½ cup chopped green onions

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

salt and black pepper to taste

red pepper flakes to taste

Method for Red Beans and Rice:

In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onion, celery, bell pepper, green onions and garlic until onions are translucent. Add sausage and red beans. Cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add enough water to cover the beans and season with salt and peppers. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook 2 hours or until beans are tender. In a separate pot, combine rice with 3 cups water. Season to taste with salt. Simmer 20 minutes or until cooked.

Ingredients for Crust:

1 (8-oz) package sweet corn bread mix

⅔ cup all-purpose flour

⅔ cup water

2 tbsps olive oil

Method for Crust:

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients for crust. Mix well. NOTE: The dough will be wet; you will not be able to roll it. Press dough onto a lightly greased pizza pan. Bake 10–14 minutes.

Ingredients for Pizza Assembly:

½ pound Savoie’s® Sausage, (¼-inch) sliced

2 tbsps all-purpose flour

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp chopped parsley

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.