Livingston Parish drops lawsuit against Ascension Parish over Laurel Ridge Levee, plans alliance to improve drainage in both parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lawsuit against Ascension Parish has been dropped after leaders in both Ascension and Livingston parishes have come to an agreement to work together to solve drainage issues that have plagued residents in both areas.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks filed suit to halt work on the Laurel Ridge Levee along the Amite River and Amite Diversion Canal after he said parish engineers warned him of potential adverse effects for his residents.
“Our engineers were telling us would be an adverse effect of anywhere from 1-4 inches from the levee,” Ricks said.
Later, Ricks’ engineers came to the conclusion that any flooding risks would be mitigated through gapping projects on LA-22. Ricks said he and Ascension President Clint Cointment, along with Gov. Edwards and Congressman Garrett Graves worked together to secure funding for the projects. Tuesday Gov. Edwards announced Livingston would be received $42 million to help complete construction.
“Now that we know that’s going to be funded, not only are we going to see that deficit go away, but we’re going to gain an inch or inch and a half once they’re done with the cuts,” Ricks said.
Ricks said Cointment has agreed to hold off construction on the Laurel Ridge Levee until projects on LA-22 can be completed, however he did not have a timeline on when that would be.
