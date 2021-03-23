‘Life is too short’: Iberville Parish president devastated after learning ‘dedicated’ employee died in crash

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. says Dale Stampley, a building inspector for Iberville Parish, came to his office on the afternoon of Monday, March 22.
Stampley had recently returned from vacationing in Colorado and brought Ourso a souvenir t-shirt from a Harley Davidson store in that state.
Ourso says he and Stampley talked and laughed in his office for more than an hour and a half, discussing Stampley’s vacation and recent surgery.
He says the conversation lasted from about 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday evening.
Sixteen hours later, shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23 Ourso says he learned Stampley was one of two people killed in a head-on collision on LA 77 near Grosse Tete.
“Sad day for Iberville, sad, sad day,” said Ourso.
Stampley was on his way to deliver donuts to an underserved part of the parish as part of an outreach program when the crash happened, Ourso says.
“He was in an accident where he was going to the Rosedale Community Center where he was paying light bills for low income people, bringing donuts to the people over here, he was on that mission. And unfortunately, we lost two Iberville Parish residents and I lost one of my best employees,” said Ourso.
“Life is too short,” Ourso tells WAFB over the phone. The parish president says he is devastated and almost in disbelief he and the parish have lost a “dedicated” public servant.
Stampley “loved his job” and always came to work early and stayed late. He also helped out with special projects for the parish and willing to work on weekends, Ourso says.
Ourso says his heart goes out to Stampley’s family and the parish.
“I don’t know what else to say,” Ourso says. “He was a great man.”
Stampley, who lived in Plaquemine, had worked for Iberville Parish Government since July 13, 2009. He was 77.
“My thoughts to his children and his family, the other gentleman that was involved in the accident too. This has just been a tough day for me. He (Stampley) was a great guy and I’m going to miss him,” said Ourso.
Iberville Parish Council Raheem T Pierce also posting a tribute to Stampley on Facebook saying, I am saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Dale Stampley, a true public servant with the Iberville Parish Council. Sending love and prayers to the Stampley family from the Pierce family. May he Rest In Peace! #IbervilleParish”
“I’ve done a lot of interviews over the years in the 23 years, this is a tough one. This is a tough one, this was a great guy,” said Ourso.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.