FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Multi-day stretch of showers and thunderstorms expected through Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A multi-day stretch of active weather gets underway today as a cold front slowly approaches from the west.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the vast majority of the WAFB viewing area through Thursday, with rain totals expected to average 2″ to 5″ over the next few days, but locally higher amounts possible. A few strong to severe storms will also be possible each day, with the greatest threat currently outlined for Thursday.
For today, showers and thunderstorms are likely by late morning into the early afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s before the rains arrive and likely knock readings back into the 60s for most of us.
Heavy rain will be a concern with it appearing as though a line of storms will be moving slowly west-to-east through the area. A few strong storms could also be in the mix, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted area-wide. We should see a bit of a lull in the rains by late afternoon into this evening.
However, as previously stated, additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms can be expected through Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted on Wednesday for the majority of our viewing area.
That climbs to a Level 2/5 (slight) risk for most on Thursday, but a Level 3/5 (enhanced) is now posted for the parishes just north of Baton Rouge and extending into SW Mississippi.
The rains should finally come to an end Thursday night as a cold front sweeps through the region. We’ll get a brief chance to dry out on Friday before scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return to the area this weekend.
