FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Multi-day stretch of showers and thunderstorms expected through Thursday

FIRST ALERT 6:30 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, March 23
By Steve Caparotta | March 23, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 5:18 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A multi-day stretch of active weather gets underway today as a cold front slowly approaches from the west.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the vast majority of the WAFB viewing area through Thursday, with rain totals expected to average 2″ to 5″ over the next few days, but locally higher amounts possible. A few strong to severe storms will also be possible each day, with the greatest threat currently outlined for Thursday.

Flash flood watches and warnings
Flash flood watches and warnings (Source: WAFB)

For today, showers and thunderstorms are likely by late morning into the early afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s before the rains arrive and likely knock readings back into the 60s for most of us.

WPC precipitation forecast for the next three days.
WPC precipitation forecast for the next three days. (Source: WAFB)

Heavy rain will be a concern with it appearing as though a line of storms will be moving slowly west-to-east through the area. A few strong storms could also be in the mix, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted area-wide. We should see a bit of a lull in the rains by late afternoon into this evening.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday, March 23.
Severe weather outlook for Tuesday, March 23. (Source: WAFB)

However, as previously stated, additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms can be expected through Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted on Wednesday for the majority of our viewing area.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, March 24.
Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, March 24. (Source: WAFB)

That climbs to a Level 2/5 (slight) risk for most on Thursday, but a Level 3/5 (enhanced) is now posted for the parishes just north of Baton Rouge and extending into SW Mississippi.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, March 25.
Severe weather outlook for Thursday, March 25. (Source: WAFB)

The rains should finally come to an end Thursday night as a cold front sweeps through the region. We’ll get a brief chance to dry out on Friday before scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return to the area this weekend.

