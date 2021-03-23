2 Plaquemine men die in head-on collision on LA 77, authorities say

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say two Plaquemine men are dead following a head-on crash on Tuesday, March 23.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says the crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on LA 77, south of LA 386 in Iberville Parish.
Investigators say Patrick Dwyer, 40, of Plaquemine, was traveling southbound on LA 77 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado at the same time Marvin
“Dale” Stampley, 77, of Plaquemine, was traveling northbound on LA 77 in a 2015 Ford F-150.
For reasons still under investigation, Dwyer crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Chevrolet striking the Ford head-on, authorities say.
Scrantz says both Dwyer and Stampley were wearing seatbelts and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.