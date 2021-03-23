Cruises are making a comeback, and a few are even stopping in Baton Rouge bringing a little more attraction to businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge had 145 riverboat dockings cancelled during the pandemic, so businesses and attractions lost that steady stream of vacationers. Now, the riverboats are back and ready to sail down the Mississippi.
“Well I think we were the first people to get onto this boat, so we’re having an experience that a lot of our friends haven’t had yet,” says Joan Fader who is a passenger on the American Jazz.
Fader is sailing with her friend Joseph Mizzi, even though the riverboat is not operating at 100%, they say it’s the perfect escape from Long Island and a chance to visit Louisiana.
“I recommend it, very highly to see America, to see how the other people and other states live. It’s fun,” adds Mizzi.
Business owners in Baton Rouge are started to get excited too.
“Now the fact that we’ve got them in town now, we haven’t had them for a year you know, it being now. Will it grow? Certainly, we hope so. Our anticipation will be getting back to what it was, maybe toward the end of the year,” says Paul Arrigo who is the president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge.
It’s a sign of hope for museums along the river too, like the USS Kidd.
“We were closed for two months in 2020, we reopened with the skeleton crew here naturally, and no riverboat dockings which was really disappointing since so many had been scheduled in 2020. Now, that they are coming back it’s a great thing to see,” says Rosehn Gipe who is the executive director of the USS Kidd.
Visit Baton Rouge says that they are expecting at least 100 riverboat arrivals this year, and two cruise lines to make frequent docks during the summer.
