BRING BACK LOUISIANA: Gov. Edwards asking for volunteers to get communities vaccinated

BRING BACK LOUISIANA: Gov. Edwards asking for volunteers to get communities vaccinated
COVID-19 vaccine (Source: Storyblocks Enterprise)
By WAFB Staff | March 22, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 4:58 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In an effort to help get more people vaccinated in communities across the state Governor John Bel Edwards has asked Louisianans to go sleeves up against COVID and launched a grassroots effort called Bring Back Louisiana.

Gov. Edwards is asking for volunteers from across the state to help get communities vaccinated.

Bring Back Louisiana sleeves up is a bold grassroots campaign that will bring COVID-19 vaccines to communities of concern through targeted pop-ups and outreach.

To learn more and sign up you can click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.