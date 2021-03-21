No. 12 LSU rally falls short in 2-1 loss to Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 12 ranked LSU Tigers seventh inning rally fell short as Texas A&M took game one of the series in Tiger Park.
LSU (16-8, 2-2 SEC) trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning and finally got on the board on a RBI single from Amanda Doyle scoring Aliyah Andrews to cut the lead to 2-1.
The Tigers would get runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but LSU would leave the runners there as Danieca Coffey struck out.
Shelby Wickersham (4-3) took the loss in the circle it was her third of the season. Wickersham threw 4.0 innings allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out four batters.
The second game between LSU and Texas A&M is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.
