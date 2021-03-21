FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s; rain expected next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Spring started yesterday with an unseasonably cool day with highs only reaching the 60s, however, Sunday will be nicer and warmer.
Today we’ll have a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.
This should be the last mostly sunny day for a while, as we’ll see clouds and moisture return to the area for Monday, which will be dry with increasing clouds and highs in the mid 70s.
The next chance of rain comes with the next approaching low-pressure system early Tuesday morning.
We’ll have very good rain chances Tuesday through Thursday, with a good soaker possible, as some of the computer models represent two to three inches of rain over our immediate area.
At this time, we don’t anticipate any severe storms, although that could change, so stay tuned.
Rain ends late Thursday, so Friday should be a nice and dry day. This ten day forecast cycle, temperatures should be closer to seasonal averages, with highs mainly in the 70s all week long.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.